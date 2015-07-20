17
Vote
1 Comment
If you have been successful in your life and have money sat in the bank, you might be wondering what you can do to boost this further. After all, you haven’t got this far by resting on your laurels, and a chunk of cash is a great opportunity to make some passive income. Who wouldn’t want to earn money with very little effort? If you’ve found yourself in this situation, here are a few of the best places to invest your money.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Erik: I am a silver prepper and gold bug! ;) I understand the philosophical meaning of objective money, i.e., precious metals. I am studying the field of numismatics. I wouldn't say it is an investment. It is more of a secure insurance for the future.

I am interested to learn more about crypto currencies and the block chain technology.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"

We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop