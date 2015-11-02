Do you ever feel as though you are just spinning your wheels with your blog? You invest time, money, blood, sweat and tears, but that doesn’t always translate into a successful blog. The good news is that you can change things at any point. Improving your blog is something you should work on each and every month. Many bloggers choose to review their blogs once a year for issues and make improvements.



However, it can be difficult to know where to even start. This handy checklist will help you go through each aspect of your blog, improving one item at a time. You can also pick and choose and skip around. Complete as many of these tasks as makes sense for your own blog. At a minimum, you’ll improve your blog and your results.

