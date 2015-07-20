How to Overcome Barriers in Education with WebinarsPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
Schools, universities and education departments can greatly benefit from webinars, as they can simulate traditional classrooms without their time and space limitations.
In this time and age of high-speed Internet and fast paced development, how could education departments offer a quality learning experience that marries time and space considerations with the almost limitless bounds and appeal of the Internet?
As it may be a matter of sinking or swimming with the tide, academic institutions are increasingly keeping afloat with the aid of webinars.
Comments
7 hours ago
It's an era where students need to have the perfect knowledge to utilize the technology sources.
Webinars can be held by anyone. No PhD is required to use the technical tools.
~Ravi