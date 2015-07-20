22
Vote
1 Comment

How to Overcome Barriers in Education with Webinars

How to Overcome Barriers in Education with Webinars Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From https://blog.clickmeeting.com 8 hours ago
Made Hot by: arifansariseo on April 19, 2017 3:46 pm
Schools, universities and education departments can greatly benefit from webinars, as they can simulate traditional classrooms without their time and space limitations.

In this time and age of high-speed Internet and fast paced development, how could education departments offer a quality learning experience that marries time and space considerations with the almost limitless bounds and appeal of the Internet?

As it may be a matter of sinking or swimming with the tide, academic institutions are increasingly keeping afloat with the aid of webinars.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by ravichahar
7 hours ago

Hi Erik,

It's an era where students need to have the perfect knowledge to utilize the technology sources.

Webinars can be held by anyone. No PhD is required to use the technical tools.

~Ravi
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur

There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop