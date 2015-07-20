Schools, universities and education departments can greatly benefit from webinars, as they can simulate traditional classrooms without their time and space limitations.



In this time and age of high-speed Internet and fast paced development, how could education departments offer a quality learning experience that marries time and space considerations with the almost limitless bounds and appeal of the Internet?



As it may be a matter of sinking or swimming with the tide, academic institutions are increasingly keeping afloat with the aid of webinars.

