When it comes to usability, one of the most important tools you need in your WordPress arsenal is a form builder. It allows your audience to interact with your brand – be it in the shape of general inquiries, support requests, or feedback. Forms can also be used for surveys that help you gain a deeper understanding of your audience.



Although the official WordPress repository already offers plenty of form-building plugins, some bloggers and marketers prefer sticking to the G Suite – a cloud-based platform for webmasters designed by none other than Google.



In this post, I’ll show you the different methods of using Google Forms with your WordPress sites.

