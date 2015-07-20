How to Embed a Google Form in WordPressPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From https://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on November 23, 2017 11:33 am
When it comes to usability, one of the most important tools you need in your WordPress arsenal is a form builder. It allows your audience to interact with your brand – be it in the shape of general inquiries, support requests, or feedback. Forms can also be used for surveys that help you gain a deeper understanding of your audience.
Although the official WordPress repository already offers plenty of form-building plugins, some bloggers and marketers prefer sticking to the G Suite – a cloud-based platform for webmasters designed by none other than Google.
In this post, I’ll show you the different methods of using Google Forms with your WordPress sites.
Although the official WordPress repository already offers plenty of form-building plugins, some bloggers and marketers prefer sticking to the G Suite – a cloud-based platform for webmasters designed by none other than Google.
In this post, I’ll show you the different methods of using Google Forms with your WordPress sites.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Hanley "Insures" Business Success @RyanHanley_Com
How can your small business "insure" success? Ryan Hanley, our latest BizSugar contributor of the week, can answer that … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments