There are some huge advantages associated with having enterprise customers using your SaaS products. Doing business with the big guys involves deals that tend to be more significant and more consistent.



However, at enterprise companies, there are more tiers and layers to management structures, so the process of obtaining final approval for your proposals can be long and cumbersome, resulting in deals wilting in your sales pipeline. Because of the elongated sales cycles involved, you may not even be talking to the proper decision-maker for the bulk of your communication with the enterprise.



So what do you need to know when nurturing relationships and selling software to enterprises? And what are the best strategies for better supporting and converting enterprise customers?



Leadfeeder breaks it all down for you….

