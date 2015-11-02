20
Vote
1 Comment

How a Blog is Like Real Estate Property

How a Blog is Like Real Estate Property Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 3 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on February 1, 2017 11:41 am
A web property is similar to real estate property in that someone owns them. When it comes to web property, that is obviously content and designs created by a person or company on domains, on social media and in the public online realm.

Just like tangible property, a blog should grow in value over time, either in the number of people it reaches on a daily basis or in the amount of revenue it brings in. In the perfect world, it achieves both traffic and income goals.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 21 minutes ago

Erik: Which is your most valuable real estate in cyberspace, at the moment?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Serves Up Answers

If you're a small business owner or entrepreneur just getting started or running a successful business and seeking … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop