A web property is similar to real estate property in that someone owns them. When it comes to web property, that is obviously content and designs created by a person or company on domains, on social media and in the public online realm.



Just like tangible property, a blog should grow in value over time, either in the number of people it reaches on a daily basis or in the amount of revenue it brings in. In the perfect world, it achieves both traffic and income goals.

