Do you have a passion to see the world? Do you want to go to India, see the royal palace of Spain, swim in the clear blue waters of the Bahamas, or snap lots of photos of giraffes on your next safari in Africa? How about the Eiffel Tower of France, the gondolas in Italy, or the market streets of Mexico? Does this all sound like a wonderful dream to you that just sounds too good to be true? For those who have a passion for writing and journalism, you could totally have this. Traveling freelance writing is growing in popularity and the options are endless.

