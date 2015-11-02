Ecommerce Platforms With Social Media PlatformsPosted by pvariel under Global
From https://www.pvariel.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on February 26, 2018 7:42 am
The social media platforms and the e-commerce platforms have been in collaboration for some time now, and everyone is seeing the benefit. And it's not just the social media platforms and the online markets we are talking about, but the people who use both as well. While everyone is looking at pins of amazing home decor, or scrolling through the endless feeds of fashion icons on Instagram, wondering how or where we can find the same items and buy them, these big e-commerce platforms listened to…
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hesham Zebida: Working at "Working Together"
If you had to choose one job description for our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week, Hesham Zebida, that job … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments