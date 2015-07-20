18
They say that stranger’s soul is incomprehensible, but we can’t entirely agree with the statement.

Most often we just don’t want to notice the obvious, pretending that it’s too personal matter or something of the kind.

In fact, a human soul is not as dark as it seems. It is always ready and even willing to reveal its secrets to the confidant. As a rule, web community members having their own websites are open for communication, socialization and other things like that. Besides, personal websites serve as a kind of virtual CVs for their owners. Most often, if you are as sharp as a needle, seeing a person’s website, you’ll easily tell even more about site owner than he/she wanted to say.




Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Erik: A personal site could be a nice addition to your business site. My sites and blogs have been very personal in nature. My "last" site will be an "umbrella" for all my sites, presenting my business activities with a personal touch.
Written by erikemanuelli
1 hour 50 minutes ago

Martin, I've a personal website: erikemanuelli.com

But I don't know if it can be considered "personal". :)
