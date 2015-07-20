Beginner’s Guide to PersonasPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 3 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on February 13, 2017 11:13 am
You’ve probably heard of buyer personas or reader personas, and know that they’re an important marketing tool for building a blog or business.
But what exactly are personas? What do they look like, and how do you use them?
Personas are a powerful marketing tool, and a key to higher user engagement and loyalty. By helping you understand your target audience, personas can make every step of your marketing strategy faster, easier, and more effective.
This post will walk you through exactly what personas are, why they’re such a powerful tool, and how you can use them to grow your business or blog.
But what exactly are personas? What do they look like, and how do you use them?
Personas are a powerful marketing tool, and a key to higher user engagement and loyalty. By helping you understand your target audience, personas can make every step of your marketing strategy faster, easier, and more effective.
This post will walk you through exactly what personas are, why they’re such a powerful tool, and how you can use them to grow your business or blog.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed
At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments