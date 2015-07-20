17
Vote
0 Comment

Beginner’s Guide to Personas

Beginner’s Guide to Personas Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 3 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on February 13, 2017 11:13 am
You’ve probably heard of buyer personas or reader personas, and know that they’re an important marketing tool for building a blog or business.

But what exactly are personas? What do they look like, and how do you use them?

Personas are a powerful marketing tool, and a key to higher user engagement and loyalty. By helping you understand your target audience, personas can make every step of your marketing strategy faster, easier, and more effective.

This post will walk you through exactly what personas are, why they’re such a powerful tool, and how you can use them to grow your business or blog.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed

At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop