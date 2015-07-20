You’ve probably heard of buyer personas or reader personas, and know that they’re an important marketing tool for building a blog or business.



But what exactly are personas? What do they look like, and how do you use them?



Personas are a powerful marketing tool, and a key to higher user engagement and loyalty. By helping you understand your target audience, personas can make every step of your marketing strategy faster, easier, and more effective.



This post will walk you through exactly what personas are, why they’re such a powerful tool, and how you can use them to grow your business or blog.

