18
Vote
1 Comment
Live that laptop lifestyle.

We are in a day and age where younger and younger members of the workforce (Millennials and soon Generation Z) are questioning why, on earth, they would accept a job that forces them to sit in an office for 40+ hours per week.

There are some jobs where this is essential, it's just part of the gig. Maybe it's even what you want--and that's perfectly fine. But there is a growing number of talented young people who absolutely do not want that, and they struggle to figure out how to find a different option.

Nicolas Cole (the author, as someone who recently took the leap) wants to pass along some resources and knowledge that will help you make tangible moves toward the lifestyle you would rather be living: working from your laptop, anytime, anywhere.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by ravichahar
8 hours ago

Hey Erik,

From the past couple of years, people are more focused on being their own boss. They are searching for new ways. This article can help them.

Thanks for sharing with us.

~Ravi
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Susan Oakes Takes the Small Business Path @m4bmarketing

After a career in big business, Susan Oakes has taken the small business path. This week's BizSugar Contributor of the … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop