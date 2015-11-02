Blog promotion was never easy for me. The fear of getting “too salesy” might have played a role, but more often it was a lack of understanding of my audience and, most of all, a lack of planning.



The truth is, the “how to get visitors to my blog?” question doesn’t have a unique answer. Blog promotion is really a game of analysis, opportunity, and action – and yes, it’s also a game of soft selling, because if you push it too hard, you might lose readers along the way.



The content promotion pitfalls in this post (some from my own experience, others from bloggers I interviewed) are those you should be aware of and avoid like the plague, because they could hinder your reputation and, as a consequence, the growth of your blog.

