Blog promotion was never easy for me. The fear of getting “too salesy” might have played a role, but more often it was a lack of understanding of my audience and, most of all, a lack of planning.
The truth is, the “how to get visitors to my blog?” question doesn’t have a unique answer. Blog promotion is really a game of analysis, opportunity, and action – and yes, it’s also a game of soft selling, because if you push it too hard, you might lose readers along the way.
The content promotion pitfalls in this post (some from my own experience, others from bloggers I interviewed) are those you should be aware of and avoid like the plague, because they could hinder your reputation and, as a consequence, the growth of your blog.
9 Costly Blog Promotion Mistakes to Avoid Like PlaguePosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on June 10, 2017 12:51 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Gottlieb @FrugalEntrepren Schools Businesses with Real Life Experience
While most other high school kids were simply worried about passing math and physics or finding a job for the summer, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments