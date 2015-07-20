21
Vote
2 Comment

7 Mighty Customer Experience Trends for Retention in 2018

7 Mighty Customer Experience Trends for Retention in 2018
From https://postfunnel.com 18 hours ago
November 27, 2017 9:04 pm
The way businesses operate is transforming as environments constantly shift — our digital world is fast-paced, technology-led and even chaotic.

While attempting to keep up with the times and simultaneously scale, it’s easy to become caught up in the surrounding hype of new marketing concepts, innovative software…and the actions of the latest disruptive startups.

Before you know it, you’re (ironically) neglecting the single most important component of success and growth:

Your customers.


Here are 7 mighty customer experience trends to inform your retention strategy in 2018 (and beyond) by ensuring heartfelt customer delight…

Because customers matter as people — not numbers.




Comments


Written by Clairehuang992
1 hour 24 minutes ago

Good one
- 0 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
4 hours ago

Really appreciate you sharing this beast with the BizSugar folk, Erik! xD

Cheers, man!!!

Sam :o)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

