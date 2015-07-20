7 Mighty Customer Experience Trends for Retention in 2018Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From https://postfunnel.com 18 hours ago
Made Hot by: ferdiepre13 on November 27, 2017 9:04 pm
The way businesses operate is transforming as environments constantly shift — our digital world is fast-paced, technology-led and even chaotic.
While attempting to keep up with the times and simultaneously scale, it’s easy to become caught up in the surrounding hype of new marketing concepts, innovative software…and the actions of the latest disruptive startups.
Before you know it, you’re (ironically) neglecting the single most important component of success and growth:
Your customers.
Here are 7 mighty customer experience trends to inform your retention strategy in 2018 (and beyond) by ensuring heartfelt customer delight…
Because customers matter as people — not numbers.
While attempting to keep up with the times and simultaneously scale, it’s easy to become caught up in the surrounding hype of new marketing concepts, innovative software…and the actions of the latest disruptive startups.
Before you know it, you’re (ironically) neglecting the single most important component of success and growth:
Your customers.
Here are 7 mighty customer experience trends to inform your retention strategy in 2018 (and beyond) by ensuring heartfelt customer delight…
Because customers matter as people — not numbers.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities
From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
1 hour 24 minutes ago
4 hours ago
Cheers, man!!!
Sam :o)