If you want site visitors to return to your blog frequently, you have to give them fresh material to read. They need to know they can trust you to give them good advice and to give it on a regular schedule. You may be wondering first just how frequently you actually need to create a new blog post.



While there isn’t a cut and dried answer to this question, there are some schools of thought you can consider for your own blog. John Rampton, helper to startup companies, wrote on Forbes that “more is always better.” He then goes on to pull in some stats from HubSpot about blogs that post frequently.



A company that posts more than 16 posts a month gets at least three and a half times the traffic as one that only posts a few times a month. So, if you want to use that model, you need to post about four times a week on average.

