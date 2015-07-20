Even if the trend begins to slow down — we’re still talking trillions in e-commerce global online sales each year.



Mobile shopping is now the norm. Customers typically conduct research on multiple devices before making the final purchase. These customer journeys may span weeks or months.



So, how do you successfully connect the shoppers’ research phase with conversions and revenue — across channels and devices?



In this post, you will discover five steps to decode the often complex multi-device, multi-channel conversion paths of your customers!

