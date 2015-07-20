20
5 Steps to Decode the E-Commerce Customer Journey

Even if the trend begins to slow down — we’re still talking trillions in e-commerce global online sales each year.

Mobile shopping is now the norm. Customers typically conduct research on multiple devices before making the final purchase. These customer journeys may span weeks or months.

So, how do you successfully connect the shoppers’ research phase with conversions and revenue — across channels and devices?

In this post, you will discover five steps to decode the often complex multi-device, multi-channel conversion paths of your customers!




Comments


Written by ravichahar
12 hours ago

Hey Erik,

The e-commerce market is growing at its best and the platforms used are different.

Thanks for sharing with us.

~Ravi
Written by erikemanuelli
4 hours ago

Yes, it is, Ravi. I really want to build an eCommerce business this year!
Written by Sam-Hurley
5 hours ago

Indeed, Ravi! It's a very complex yet exciting industry...

Thanks for reading,

Sam :-)
Written by Sam-Hurley
22 hours ago

Thanks for sharing this one, Erik! :-D

I LOVE this topic. So fascinating ... And the numbers are staggering! :-)

Glad you liked it too!

Sam
Written by erikemanuelli
4 hours ago

Thank you for writing such an interesting post, Sam.

Loved the insights and the concept of tracking the customer behaviour.
