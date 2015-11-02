5 Steps for Converting Real-Time Audience Insights Into High-Demand MerchandisePosted by erikemanuelli under Global
There’s a great deal that any ecommerce seller can learn from the micro moments trend. And there are always trending memes that you can take advantage off. When you really know your audience, it’s easy to come up with creative concepts that can be sold as product designs. Add to that a savvy automated workflow for advertising, integrated with content assets and email follow up, and you’ll be monetizing hot niches in no time.
Let’s take a look at a proven method for how to create a real-time, low-risk merchandising business. All it takes is shrewd planning, a healthy dose of gumption, and adherence to the step-by-step process outlined below.
People are really into online business and it's important to choose your niche carefully.
You should know the perfect spot to hit on.
Thanks for sharing with us.
~Ravi