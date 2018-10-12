It’s a great time to get involved in ecommerce, as revenues are on an upward climb. For example, in 2017, online purchases were responsible for 10.2 percent of all global retail sales. In 2021, they’re expected to grow to 17.5 percent of the market, as reported by Statista.



However, running a successful ecommerce business isn’t as easy as putting up an online store. This fact may prevent many hopeful entrepreneurs to give up before realizing a profit or to struggle as they try to figure out where they are going wrong.



One way to avoid this type of pitfall -- and to help entrepreneurial self-starters earn higher revenues -- is to share a few simple ecommerce tools, all of which are designed to help sell products online and increase those sales.

