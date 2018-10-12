5 Ecommerce Tools That Can Help You Score More SalesPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From https://www.entrepreneur.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: vishalfulwani on October 12, 2018 1:34 pm
It’s a great time to get involved in ecommerce, as revenues are on an upward climb. For example, in 2017, online purchases were responsible for 10.2 percent of all global retail sales. In 2021, they’re expected to grow to 17.5 percent of the market, as reported by Statista.
However, running a successful ecommerce business isn’t as easy as putting up an online store. This fact may prevent many hopeful entrepreneurs to give up before realizing a profit or to struggle as they try to figure out where they are going wrong.
One way to avoid this type of pitfall -- and to help entrepreneurial self-starters earn higher revenues -- is to share a few simple ecommerce tools, all of which are designed to help sell products online and increase those sales.
However, running a successful ecommerce business isn’t as easy as putting up an online store. This fact may prevent many hopeful entrepreneurs to give up before realizing a profit or to struggle as they try to figure out where they are going wrong.
One way to avoid this type of pitfall -- and to help entrepreneurial self-starters earn higher revenues -- is to share a few simple ecommerce tools, all of which are designed to help sell products online and increase those sales.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology
Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments