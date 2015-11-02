Artificial intelligence and machine learning have far surpassed the “eye roll” reaction they once sparked…



They have become essential tools for many large e-commerce brands to operate at such scale — and both, while also becoming more advanced, are increasing in prominence with each year that goes by (in a multitude of sectors).



The marketing revolution is here, and CMOs can’t escape it.



Is your e-commerce brand ahead of the curve, or rapidly falling behind the times?



Here are some of the core enhancements that AI and machine learning can bring to your e-commerce business — which serve as solid reasons to swiftly implement this technology and beat your competition (including some groundbreaking AI tools you simply don’t want to miss).

