The loading time of your website has a big impact on user-experience and on SEO as well (your search engine rankings).



If your blog takes four seconds to load, you have already lost 25% of your visitors. That number increases to around 35% for a blog that takes ten seconds to display.



This means one thing – every single second is precious. So, you constantly need to look for ways to make your blog display a little faster.



With that idea in mind, in the below paragraphs let’s talk about some of the strategies you can use to improve your blog’s loading speed and thus keep more of your visitors engaged.



Let’s get going with the tips.





