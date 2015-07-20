15 Must-Know Plugins for Freelance WritersPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From https://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 5 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on January 16, 2018 11:13 am
So, you finally decided to up your writing game; you better make sure you’re equipped for the job.
As a freelance writer and content marketer myself, I can guarantee that you need more than just grammar and spelling accuracy. After all, the writing task is but a small part of this field. You also have a brand to maintain, leads to pursue, clients to keep happy, and a heavy workload that you need to shoulder all by yourself.
Most — if not all — of these can be handled through your official online website. And in this post, you’ll learn all about the most important WordPress plugins you can use.
As a bonus, I’ll throw in a few personal automation tips that I use myself.
Let’s begin.
As a freelance writer and content marketer myself, I can guarantee that you need more than just grammar and spelling accuracy. After all, the writing task is but a small part of this field. You also have a brand to maintain, leads to pursue, clients to keep happy, and a heavy workload that you need to shoulder all by yourself.
Most — if not all — of these can be handled through your official online website. And in this post, you’ll learn all about the most important WordPress plugins you can use.
As a bonus, I’ll throw in a few personal automation tips that I use myself.
Let’s begin.
Who Voted for this Story
-
erikemanuelli
-
Inspiretothrive
-
barrylara89
-
robinandy58
-
blogexpert
-
leonesimmy
-
businessgross
-
centrifugePR
-
luvhealthcare
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
greensmartsmo
-
profmarketing
-
BizWise
-
marketingvalue
-
ObjectOriented
-
businessluv
-
lyceum
-
moneytized
-
anilimb
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2012Taxes
-
2012tax
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week
While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
7 hours ago