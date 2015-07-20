So, you finally decided to up your writing game; you better make sure you’re equipped for the job.



As a freelance writer and content marketer myself, I can guarantee that you need more than just grammar and spelling accuracy. After all, the writing task is but a small part of this field. You also have a brand to maintain, leads to pursue, clients to keep happy, and a heavy workload that you need to shoulder all by yourself.



Most — if not all — of these can be handled through your official online website. And in this post, you’ll learn all about the most important WordPress plugins you can use.



As a bonus, I’ll throw in a few personal automation tips that I use myself.



Let’s begin.

