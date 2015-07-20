14 Free Tools Every Solopreneur NeedsPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
When we're working as solopreneurs, there's a lot that needs to get done in a small amount of time. That's why it's so essential to have tools that make our lives easier. I found this article on Entrepreneur with a cool list of 14 tools that we can use and many of them I had never heard of before. Some of them have free versions too. I do believe in investing in certain tools that really save us time though when it's going to make a difference in the bottom line.
Comments
1 day 4 hours ago
The tools mentioned in the article are helpful. I have been using HootSuite for a long time.
I am not so familiar with all of those but still, have an idea.
Thanks for sharing with us.
~Ravi
1 day 7 hours ago
Very valuable information you shared.
Very essential tools for any online job.
Few of them I am already using, I will surely check the other tools and it's indeed a shareable post. I am sharing it with my fellow bloggers.
Keep sharing.
Philr