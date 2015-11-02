17
Vote
1 Comment

Why This Article Is So Alarming

Why This Article Is So Alarming Avatar Posted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.thefranchiseking.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on May 15, 2017 8:59 am
Some things just need to be said...in this case, written. I just ran across an article titled "7 Unique Franchise Opportunities With A High ROI." You kind of can't say that. Read why.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Joel: How about the return on engagement? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Herby Fabius @BillionSuccess Puts Business Advice to Work

Herby Fabius is a part-time entrepreneur with a plan for success. The Stamford, Conn. resident and College of … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop