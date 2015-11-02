29
The 2017 Pet Franchise Report From Franchise Direct

The 2017 Pet Franchise Report From Franchise Direct
From https://www.thefranchiseking.com
February 2, 2018
Dogs, cats, and ferrets, oh my! Pets. Lots of households own them. And they all spend big bucks on their beloved animals. But, did you know that more and more pet-related franchise opportunities are appearing? A few to check out are included here.




Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Joel: Maybe I should ask Robin the cat to start a Twitter account! ;) How is Bear doing?
