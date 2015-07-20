There are a lot of myths surrounding franchise businesses. Some of them have to do with earnings and the like, but there's one that tends to outshine others-at least in a legal sense. Read this post to find out what it is.
In Which 3 Top Franchise Attorneys Debunk A Huge MythPosted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.thefranchiseking.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on March 17, 2018 6:49 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Arthur Piccio, UPrinting Share Clients' Small Biz Spirit @UPrinting
Arthur Piccio, Public Relations and Small Business Coordinator for UPrinting, said he and the print shop he serves … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments