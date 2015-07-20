16
There has been a noticeable rise in consumer preference towards independent restaurants and cafes over the last half-decade. Consumer attitudes have changed. They value what an independent offers above a chain. In fact, research carried out by Pentallect found consumers scored independents higher in 12 out of 15 attributes compared to chains.

As a result, independents are expected to see 5% by 2020, compared to a 2% forecast growth for chains and see market share increase accordingly.

With rising costs, flailing review scores and a growing trend towards independent offerings, in particular with the younger inner-city populus, what can restaurant chains do to reverse the tide and tap into what the consumer really wants and is looking for?



