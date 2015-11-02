Franchise News: #COVFEFE Franchise Launching SoonPosted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.thefranchiseking.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on June 13, 2017 10:22 am
You knew this would happen, right? And it's all because of a Tweet sent by a certain President. Learn how a meme just turned into a franchise business opportunity. #COVFEFE
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Holly Hanna: Facebook "Contributor of the Week"
Say hello to Holly Hanna, our first BizSugar Facebook "Contributor of the Week." Holly has always wanted to be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago
2 days ago