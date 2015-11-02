16
Vote
2 Comment

Franchise News: #COVFEFE Franchise Launching Soon

Franchise News: #COVFEFE Franchise Launching Soon Avatar Posted by franpro under Franchises
From https://www.thefranchiseking.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on June 13, 2017 10:22 am
You knew this would happen, right? And it's all because of a Tweet sent by a certain President. Learn how a meme just turned into a franchise business opportunity. #COVFEFE




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Joel: Could it be a franchise, "covfefe:ring" (covering) fake news?
- 0 +



Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

Interested to see how this goes
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Holly Hanna: Facebook "Contributor of the Week"

Say hello to Holly Hanna, our first BizSugar Facebook "Contributor of the Week." Holly has always wanted to be a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop