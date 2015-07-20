Franchise Brokers Are Starting To Do This And It's Very WorrisomePosted by franpro under Franchises
Free is good. It's always attractive. And when you're looking to buy a franchise, it's pretty likely you're going to get contacted by folks offering "Free Franchise Consulting." You DO know these folks are turning into franchise sellers now, right?
