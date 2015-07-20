17
Doug Wants To Buy A Franchise But Is Scared As Heck

What? You think folks who are getting close to buying a franchise aren't scared? Well, I have news for you. Unless you're a robot-you're going to be scared. Read why Doug is scared and what he did to help him alleviate some of his fear.




