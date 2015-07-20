10 Chicken Wing Franchises for Food EntrepreneursPosted by stillwagon428 under Franchises
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on January 14, 2018 2:35 pm
If you’re interested in running your own chicken wing restaurant, take a look at this list of 10 of the best chicken wing franchises operating in the United States today.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Holly Hanna: Facebook "Contributor of the Week"
Say hello to Holly Hanna, our first BizSugar Facebook "Contributor of the Week." Holly has always wanted to be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
4 hours ago
How would you classify KFC compared to chicken wings franchises?