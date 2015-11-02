Working Capital Adjustment Definition & FormulaPosted by Exit Promise under Finance
When a business is sold, sometimes an adjustment to the purchase price is needed to make up any difference between available working capital at the time of closing, and the working capital needed to maintain day-to-day business operations. Such an adjustment is commonly referred to as a working capital adjustment.
