16
Vote
2 Comment
If you're following good bookkeeping practices, then all of your expenses are being deducted before you show a profit. But I bet there's one thing you aren't taking out and its absence isn't giving you the true picture of your business' net income.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by brettr
3 days ago

Yes - that's why I subtly mentioned "All these years...". The first year will use a lot of sweat equity, which is basically a real loan to the business, in place of a salary. Thanks!
- 0 +



Written by tiroberts
3 days ago

You made some interesting points comma I think that it really depends on the situation whether or not take a salary especially when you're just a startup
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop