Why Not Taking A Salary Is Distorting Your Business Income — Bitesize Business SchoolPosted by brettr under Finance
From https://www.bitesizebschool.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on June 16, 2017 7:35 pm
If you're following good bookkeeping practices, then all of your expenses are being deducted before you show a profit. But I bet there's one thing you aren't taking out and its absence isn't giving you the true picture of your business' net income.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
3 days ago
3 days ago