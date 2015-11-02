Selling your business is much like selling a house. In order to realize the highest price possible, you want it to look its best. The other day I passed an independent gas station/convenience store. The marquee at the curb advertised their price for “unlead” gas. Really? Unleaded fuel has been required for new cars since 1975.
Selling Your Business - the Buyer's Eyes
