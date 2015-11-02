16
Quality of Earnings Part 2: Hidden Expenses

Quality of Earnings Part 2: Hidden Expenses Avatar Posted by cbrendlinger under Finance
From http://www.awakeat2oclock.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: MasterMinuteman on June 14, 2017 7:35 am
In my last post we discussed quality of earnings audits from a revenue perspective. Customer concentration, marginal lines of business and contracts are the three most common revenue traps. If you are comfortable with your company’s strength and stability as regards to revenue, it’s time to look at your expenses. There are two expense categories that trip up owners in due diligence, one-time (out of the ordinary) expenses, and unrecognized liabilities.




