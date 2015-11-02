17
Is It Time to Say Goodbye to Accepting Cash?

Is It Time to Say Goodbye to Accepting Cash?
From https://www.fundera.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on March 1, 2017 1:12 pm
The assault on physical currency that began in the 1950s and 1960s with the introduction of credit cards is now a full-scale onslaught against banknotes, as smartphones and other forms of mobile technology increasingly muscle in on the global payment process.






Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

How about saying goodbye to fiat paper money? ;) You have several "cash-less" places in Gothenburg nowadays, only accepting credit cards. But you have also small establishments that are only taking cash, due to the service fees for credit cards.
