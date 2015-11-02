How to Make Sure Larger Clients Pay Their Invoices On TimePosted by Caron_Beesley under Finance
From https://fundbox.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on January 28, 2017 11:59 pm
Landing a large corporate client is a huge landmark for any small business. However, working with the big guns brings its downsides, most notably to your invoices and cash flow. That’s because larger companies tend to have longer payment terms and very specific invoicing requirements that, if ignored, can delay when you get paid.
The following tips can help you make sure your invoice doesn’t go awry and payment is made on-time.
The following tips can help you make sure your invoice doesn’t go awry and payment is made on-time.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"
We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments