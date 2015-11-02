16
Vote
0 Comment

How to Make Sure Larger Clients Pay Their Invoices On Time

How to Make Sure Larger Clients Pay Their Invoices On Time Avatar Posted by Caron_Beesley under Finance
From https://fundbox.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on January 28, 2017 11:59 pm
Landing a large corporate client is a huge landmark for any small business. However, working with the big guns brings its downsides, most notably to your invoices and cash flow. That’s because larger companies tend to have longer payment terms and very specific invoicing requirements that, if ignored, can delay when you get paid.

The following tips can help you make sure your invoice doesn’t go awry and payment is made on-time.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"

We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop