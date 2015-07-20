Are you having trouble putting together the down-payment to buy your first business?



Having a down payment in the bank works wonders in terms of boosting your confidence level when dealing with sellers, lenders, and everyone else. It turns you into a real buyer in everyone’s eyes. Brokers use your available down payment to screen you out quickly. If the seller is asking for $50,000 as a down payment and you can only show that you have $5,000, you’re banished.

