How to Get the Down Payment for Your Dream BusinessPosted by LarryWildman under Finance
From http://tycoonplaybook.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on February 20, 2018 5:59 pm
Are you having trouble putting together the down-payment to buy your first business?
Having a down payment in the bank works wonders in terms of boosting your confidence level when dealing with sellers, lenders, and everyone else. It turns you into a real buyer in everyone’s eyes. Brokers use your available down payment to screen you out quickly. If the seller is asking for $50,000 as a down payment and you can only show that you have $5,000, you’re banished.
Having a down payment in the bank works wonders in terms of boosting your confidence level when dealing with sellers, lenders, and everyone else. It turns you into a real buyer in everyone’s eyes. Brokers use your available down payment to screen you out quickly. If the seller is asking for $50,000 as a down payment and you can only show that you have $5,000, you’re banished.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dan Woods @Mentorship4U Builds Community for Professionals
Imagine a network of business professionals sharing valuable information for every step in the career … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments