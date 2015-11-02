16
Vote
1 Comment
If you’ve kept up with the latest on Amazon, then you know that they’re all over the news this month.

Not only did they recently acquire grocery mega-store Whole Foods for a whopping $13.7 billion, they’ve also made a formidable entrance into the small business financing space.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
21 hours ago

I didn't know that Amazon has become a lender.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ryan Hanley "Insures" Business Success @RyanHanley_Com

How can your small business "insure" success? Ryan Hanley, our latest BizSugar contributor of the week, can answer that … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop