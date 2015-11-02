How Amazon Could Dominate Yet Another Industry: Small Business LendingPosted by fundera under Finance
From https://www.fundera.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on June 26, 2017 8:36 am
If you’ve kept up with the latest on Amazon, then you know that they’re all over the news this month.
Not only did they recently acquire grocery mega-store Whole Foods for a whopping $13.7 billion, they’ve also made a formidable entrance into the small business financing space.
Not only did they recently acquire grocery mega-store Whole Foods for a whopping $13.7 billion, they’ve also made a formidable entrance into the small business financing space.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Hanley "Insures" Business Success @RyanHanley_Com
How can your small business "insure" success? Ryan Hanley, our latest BizSugar contributor of the week, can answer that … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
21 hours ago