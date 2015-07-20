16
For many entrepreneurs, launching a new business often means walking a fine line between pursuing earnings growth and growing the top-line revenue.

A business can’t be successful in the long-term without earning a profit, but it also must reinvest some of its profit to grow beyond a startup, expanding into new markets or geographical territories.

Understanding the differences between earnings growth versus revenue growth will help business owners prioritize their next growth steps and to recognize the difference between increasing profitability vs. increasing sales volume.




