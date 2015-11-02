16
In 2017 alone, Bitcoin has grown over 400 percent in value. Its continued growth and increase in adoption means one thing: Bitcoin has entered the mainstream as a viable investment option for the masses.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 39 minutes ago

Have you looked into the cryptocurrency called Dash? It is a simple alternative to Bitcoin and could be the "mainstream" cryptocurrency in the long run. Have you been mining cryptocurrency?

I think that the blockchain technology will have plenty of small business applications in the future, e.g., binding contractsa and securing supply chains.
Log in to comment or register here.

