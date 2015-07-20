4 Top Altcoins to Consider in 2018Posted by ivanpw under Finance
From https://cryptofic.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on March 5, 2018 9:49 am
There are thousands of currencies in the marketplace right now that have more potentials than bitcoins. In this article, we will discuss top altcoins for 2018.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
amabaie
-
ivanpw
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
steefen
-
JoshRed
-
JoshRed
-
JoshRed
-
LoopLooper
-
sophia2
-
PMVirtual
-
thecorneroffice
-
MarketWiz
-
DigiTechBlog
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
bloggerpalooza
-
luvhealthcare
-
profmarketing
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
Cookhood9
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kelvin Cech @FunctionWriting Lives Solopreneur Dream
Sometimes it's easy to forget, but a little over a year ago, Kelvin Cech was stuck grinding out copy for a small sports … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
7 hours ago
My top pick would be: Dash. Have you listened to Bad Crypto Podcast? Listen to the interview with Amanda B. Johnson. Episode 86. I think this altcoin could be suitable for small business owners.
Do you know about a crypto currency, backed by gold or silver?