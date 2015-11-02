10 Places to Get Payroll Services and More for Your Small BusinessPosted by stillwagon428 under Finance
If your small business has a team of employees, then you need a payroll service to manage all of those payments and details. A good small business payroll service should automatically calculate how much pay each employee earns during every pay period, then process those payments and calculate taxes and reports to help you keep your financial records in order.
