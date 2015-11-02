No matter who you are, money talks. But it’s not just the salary figure that employees look at when evaluating job opportunities. Financial perks and benefits, or a lack thereof, often come into play.



A few years ago, when unemployment numbers were high and the job market was slow moving, benefits packages took a hit. Employers didn’t have much practical motivation for luring and enticing candidates with attractive perks. After all, a job offer alone was enough to get people excited.

