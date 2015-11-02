17
Vote
1 Comment
Here are some of our favorite ways to incentivize employees that virtually any office, regardless of budget or size, can partake in this summer.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 23 minutes ago

Ivan: How about this point? ;) "3. Buy coffee for the office"

How about buying tea for the office...
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Cecil Wampler @CecilWampler Studies Workplace Psychology

You may have sometimes felt your boss, co-workers or employees needed a therapist. But did you know there is a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop