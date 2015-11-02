If you want to write amazing sales copy and be seen as a leader in your market, then you need people to believe your claims.



If they don't?



They're not gonna buy.



Simple.



Now, there's a few ways you can put proof in your sales letter.



For example, you can talk about an authority figure discovering something new, such as a doctor finding a herb to help stroke patients recover faster.



But the one we're gonna go over here is the most common - testimonials.



However, if your testimonials are written like THIS, then they're more than likely ruining your chances of a prospect buying.



Here's what to do instead...

