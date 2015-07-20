Last Minute Holiday Marketing IdeasPosted by RedPixieMedia under Direct Marketing
From https://www.redpixiemedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on December 21, 2017 1:27 am
Learn about 7 low cost marketing ideas for your small business, that you can do now before the holiday season is completely gone!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
People Don't Care That You Sell Their Data
Will sites like Ello ever replace Facebook? Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk doesn't think so. On a recent … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments