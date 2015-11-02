Emails are still an incredibly powerful way to engage and convert prospects for your business. Ever evolving, there are new and exciting design trends that are emerging that are not only innovative but are revolutionising the world of email as we know it.



In order to appreciate the new design trends that the rest of 2017 will see, lets first take a look at what made a splash in 2016 which is now fuelling new insights and options for designing successful email marketing strategies.

