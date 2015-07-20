Your First Impression Is More Important Than You Think - SolvvyPosted by DorothyAtForty under Customer Service
From https://solvvy.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on April 30, 2018 10:55 pm
I don't think it's news to anyone that first impressions play a crucial part in how customers and potential customers feel about your business, but maybe it's become so much of a cliche that we've become complacent on checking ourselves. It's easier to make a good impression than to correct a bad impression. Time to check yourself.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"
We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments