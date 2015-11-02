17
What Small Businesses Can Learn from Big Airlines' Woes

While now may be a bad time to be in the airline industry (or running a carrier's Twitter account), their recent woes can be a teachable moment for entrepreneurs in all fields. The overall lesson boils down to this: customers are key. It used to be said that, when a customer has a bad experience, they tell 10 friends who tell 10 friends, etc. Now a video or tweet about their interaction can reach millions in a matter of minutes.




Written by tiroberts
48 minutes ago

These are def interesting lessons learned
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Jon: How about following Guy Kawasaki's advice in his book, Enchantment: The Art of Changing Hearts, Minds, and Actions?
