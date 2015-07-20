To Template or Not to Template: Streamlining Email the Right WayPosted by brianamorgaine under Customer Service
From https://www.outpost.co 4 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on January 2, 2018 3:22 pm
Email templates can be a great tool to help streamline your responses to customers—but they can also cause communication problems. Here’s how to use them correctly to help improve your customer response process.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen
Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments