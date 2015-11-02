20
From the instant you walk in, you are jarred by the garish pink paint on the walls, a stark contrast from the Mexican wrestling theme. The many paintings and photos of luchadores throughout the restaurant entice you to gawk as you order a Tap Me Out Taco or maybe a Smackdown Quesadilla. The staff has a great sense of humor, too.




Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

Susan: I like tacos and matcha! ;) I will write about matcha green (powder) tea in my fourth book on tea.
